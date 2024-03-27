Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.43

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 116105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

