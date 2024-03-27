iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.04

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.04 and last traded at $56.06, with a volume of 95957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 598,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

