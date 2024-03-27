Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 14.8%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 727,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 139,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market cap of C$48.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

