Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.19

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 2779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1687 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
