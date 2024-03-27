Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.19

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 2779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1687 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814,038 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 309,654 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

