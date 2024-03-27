China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.38

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 8990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

