iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.40

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.40 and last traded at $79.46, with a volume of 207843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

