Information Services (TSE:ISV) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.78

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.78 and last traded at C$27.78, with a volume of 6607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISV. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$495.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

