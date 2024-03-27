Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.59

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 2324484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAAU. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 254,455 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,517,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 476.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 238,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 197,202 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

