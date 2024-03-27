Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 4.20 and last traded at 4.20. Approximately 6,570,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 16,300,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.41.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.36 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

