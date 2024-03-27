Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.97. 294,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 924,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $2.47. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 291.29% and a negative net margin of 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

In related news, insider Laura Heltebran sold 28,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $72,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 504.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,052 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

