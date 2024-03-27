Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $44.09. 69,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 596,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Merus by 142.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

