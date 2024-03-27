Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 2,116,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,159,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,511,000 after purchasing an additional 597,523 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,929 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

