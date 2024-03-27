Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. 3,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 25,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Snap One in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snap One by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

