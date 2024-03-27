Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 62,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 29,090 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.00.

Several research firms have commented on MTAL. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

