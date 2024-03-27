Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.03

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 208175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.