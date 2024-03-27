Alhambra Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $688.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $655.02 and its 200-day moving average is $565.11. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

