Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

