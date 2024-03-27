Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $119.89.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

