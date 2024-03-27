Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.