Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.81 and a 200 day moving average of $194.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

