Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $730.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.