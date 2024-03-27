Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after buying an additional 746,756 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

