bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $131.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

