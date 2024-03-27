Alhambra Investment Management LLC Invests $467,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,762,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

KHC opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

