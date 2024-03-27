Benchmark Cuts Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Price Target to $14.00

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.65% from the company’s current price.

Ideal Power Price Performance

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Ideal Power has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.98.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 70.19% and a negative net margin of 4,977.50%.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

About Ideal Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 16.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.