Benchmark Cuts Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Price Target to $14.00

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.65% from the company’s current price.
Ideal Power Price Performance
NASDAQ IPWR opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Ideal Power has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.98.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 70.19% and a negative net margin of 4,977.50%.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.
