Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.