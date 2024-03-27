Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE VET opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,854,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after purchasing an additional 96,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 165,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

