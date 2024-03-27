Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 1889776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
Shield Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The company has a market capitalization of £16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.15.
About Shield Therapeutics
Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.
