SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lifted by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,327,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $49.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

