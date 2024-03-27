Barclays Trims Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Price to $141.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $153.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

PLD stock opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

