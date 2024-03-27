Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $993.37 million, a P/E ratio of 115.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 473.68%.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
