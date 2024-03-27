Barclays Trims Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price to $25.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COLD. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

NYSE:COLD opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

