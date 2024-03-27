NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NKE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

