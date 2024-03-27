Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

