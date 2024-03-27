Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after buying an additional 9,672,221 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,898,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after buying an additional 481,776 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 471,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.