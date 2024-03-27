Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,119 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,505,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.



The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

