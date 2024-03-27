Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $201.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $204.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

