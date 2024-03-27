2,150 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after buying an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 55,927 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RWR stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

