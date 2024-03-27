UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $6.07 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $6.07 or 0.00008671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.63 billion and approximately $1.35 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00137958 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,832,033 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,833,529.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.06942029 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,326,290.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.