iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Holdings Lowered by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.