Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of COF opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $143.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.66.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

