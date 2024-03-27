Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,445,000 after buying an additional 150,393 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 334,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 190,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

