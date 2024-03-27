Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $247.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

