Compound Market Cap Hits $632.76 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. Compound has a market cap of $632.76 million and $56.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $78.16 or 0.00111612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00017197 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002841 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,095,460 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,095,397.16504405 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 77.94094111 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $61,219,799.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.