Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 7,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $66,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,150.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,976 shares of company stock worth $687,425. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MRAM stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 14.20%.

About Everspin Technologies

(Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.