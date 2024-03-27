Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 1.9 %

NLY opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

