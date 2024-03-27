Alhambra Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,920,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.90 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.