Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Oxford Square Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.28%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

