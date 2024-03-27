Alhambra Investment Management LLC Sells 457 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWN opened at $154.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.08.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

