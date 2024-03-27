49,772 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Bought by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 19,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

